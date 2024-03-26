Man shot while driving across Roosevelt Blvd. in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man was shot while driving across the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a blue Honda was on Adams Avenue and crossing the Boulevard when shots were fired, hitting his car several times.

The man was shot in the back and crashed into some trash on a sidewalk before coming to a stop.

He was rushed to the hospital and is now in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police did find a gun between the front seats of his car and had a valid permit to carry.

They also say he had police scanners and was working for towing companies.

