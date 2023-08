2 injured in head-on collision on Roosevelt Boulevard in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police responded to a serious head-on collision that left two people hurt.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The Action Cam was on the scene on Roosevelt Boulevard near 5th Street.

Officials rushed the driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital with multiple injuries.

The other driver was treated on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.