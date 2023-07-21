6-year-old boy from West Pottsgrove Township in USA Mullet Championships

Roy Ehrlich, a rising first grader at West Pottsgrove Elementary School, has been growing that mullet for a year.

WEST POTTSGROVE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You know what they say about mullets -- business in the front and party in the back.

But 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich from West Pottsgrove Township says his haircut is one big party and he's taking his cut and his confidence to the USA Mullet Championships.

Ehrlich, a rising first grader at West Pottsgrove Elementary School, has been growing that mullet for a year.

"When we took him to the barbershop and he walked up there and asked for the mullet, the barber looked at us and was like, 'Are you sure?' And we were like, 'Yeah, I guess,'" said the boy's mother, Airen Ehrlich.

He's made it to the Top 100 in the kids' category. Now, he needs our help to advance.

The mulleted contestants are raising money for a good cause.

Polls close at midnight Monday. You can vote here.

Ehrlich goes by "Cheddar Whiz" because his baseball team refers to his mullet as "cheddar" blowing in the wind as he runs, and wiz because of cheesesteaks.

If he wins, he wants a batting cage and to go to "wing night."