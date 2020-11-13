Politics

Senate passes bill awarding 'Rosie the Riveters' with Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- Bipartisan legislation has been passed in the U.S. Senate honoring women coined as 'Rosie the Riveters.'

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania proposed the 'Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act.'

It honors American women who joined the workforce in support of the war effort during World War II.

The bill now awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

The Congressional Gold Medal Act would award a Congressional Gold Medal to "Rosie the Riveters" who answered the Nation's call to action.

Last year, Action News featured Levittown's Mae Krier who is mentioned in the bill.

"These 'Rosie the Riveters' played an invaluable role in our Nation's efforts during the war. They rose to the challenge and set a powerful example - not only for working women, but for all Americans. Millions of women helped support our troops during WWII, whether they worked on assembly lines, addressed the troops' medical needs or tended to ships and farms. Today, their example continues to inspire generations to embody the 'We Can Do It' spirit," said Senator Casey.
