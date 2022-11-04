Rothman Ice Rinks opens in warm weather, bringing cozy holiday vibes to Center City

The Rothman Ice Rink and Cabin are officially open in Dilworth Park at Philadelphia City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It may have felt more like spring outside on Friday, but the holiday season has officially begun - and here's proof!

"It's always good to open an ice rink in 70-degree weather," joked Paul R. Levy, the President and CEO of Center City District. "We're really pleased to be here for the start of what is now our ninth winter season since we opened this park in 2014. It has really just gotten better every year thanks to the incredible hard work of so many of our staff."

Children from the Laura Sims Skatehouse in West Philadelphia had the first skate of the season, performing a beautiful number on the ice.

Action News Anchor Tamala Edwards was the emcee of Friday morning's ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Winter Garden is open right now, complete with reindeer topiaries in their Phillies jerseys.

The holiday market opens November 19.

6abc is proud to sponsor the Rothman ice rink for another year, and our Deck the Hall Light Show starts on November 21.

We will also be there for the City Hall Holiday tree lighting. We will be LIVE at 7 pm on December 1 right here on 6abc.