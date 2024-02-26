Philadelphia residents enjoy ice skating rink ahead of warm weather stretch

Residents around the area are thrilled the weather is expected to stay sunny and mild for the next couple of days.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several people hit the ice at Dilworth Park in Center City on Sunday before the rink closes for the season.

"We just wanted to do this before we start the week, and have a nice little date night," said Rachel Rabenold from Northern Liberties.

"Enjoy the weather and enjoy the skating," said Charles Scott from Southwest Philadelphia.

Skaters said they bundled up to endure the chilly weather.

"I regretted not bringing gloves, but I'm doing okay because it's not too bad out here," said Rabenold.

Residents said they can't wait to lose some of their winter layers this week as temperatures transform into spring-like conditions.

"Big fan," said Tomar Scrota from Fairmount about the weather. "I play a lot of soccer. I love the sun, so I can't wait for it."

"Me and him like to play basketball," said Scott. "It's been cold, so maybe we can get a few shots here and there."

Over at Wilson Farm Park in Chesterbrook, many people and pets spent the afternoon soaking up the sun, playing games and strolling through the park.

"Wonderful. Blue skies, nice crisp air," noted Todd Lambert from Malvern.

"It's finally nice to see some sunshine. It's dry for once," said Simon Wong from Wayne.

They're thrilled the weather is expected to stay sunny and mild for the next couple of days.

"Loving it," said Audra Stafursky. "Going to get some good hikes in at Valley Forge with the dogs."

"I think it's good the temperatures are going higher so more kids can go outside and play," said Shrey Patel from Highfield.

"It's nice when it warms up after a long winter, and this time of year you're ready to see the flowers come out. It feels good," said Dave Teter from Newtown Square.

However, one resident wishes the cold would linger just a little bit longer.

"I like it when it's cool," said Chris Teter. "It just feels better. The air feels cleaner to me. When it gets too hot, it makes me feel sluggish. To me, this is perfect. Maybe a little snow would be nice again. Nobody is going to like me saying that."