Crash shuts down Route 309 in Richland Township, Bucks County

RICHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 309 in Bucks County for hours.

It happened around 9:52 p.m. Monday near Hilltop Road in Richland Township.

Police said an SUV and tractor-trailer collided on the highway.

Police have not released details about any victims.

Accident investigators working to piece together what caused the crash.
