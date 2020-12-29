RICHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that shut down Route 309 in Bucks County for hours.
It happened around 9:52 p.m. Monday near Hilltop Road in Richland Township.
Police said an SUV and tractor-trailer collided on the highway.
Police have not released details about any victims.
Accident investigators working to piece together what caused the crash.
Crash shuts down Route 309 in Richland Township, Bucks County
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News