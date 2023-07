Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash in Pemberton Twp., Burlington County.

Crash shuts down Route 70 in Pemberton Twp., Burlington Co.

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Part of Route 70 in Burlington County, New Jersey is shut down in both directions after a crash.

It happened Monday afternoon at Lakehurst Road in Pemberton Township.

At least one vehicle was involved.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a vehicle with heavy front-end damage. The car also appears to have fire damage.

There was no word on any injuries, though a white sheet was draped over the driver's side of the vehicle.

An investigation into this crash continues.