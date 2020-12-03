Traffic

Multiple people injured in crash on Route 70 in Pennsauken

By
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said multiple people were injured in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey.

An SUV came to a stop in front of the Best Buy Furniture store on Route 70 westbound in Pennsauken just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

First responders had to pull out some of victims who were trapped in the vehicle.

It is unclear how many people were in the car or what caused the crash.

The victims' conditions have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpennsaukencamden countycar crashcar into building
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly all Montco hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says
Philly restaurants work to stay afloat amid restrictions, cold weather
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Sexual assault charges filed against youth skateboarding club leader
LIVE: Watch Action News 'The Rush'
Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit
AccuWeather: More Comfortable Today, Soaking Rain Saturday
Show More
Surveillance camera captures fatal Bucks County shooting
Camden opens first hotel in over 50 years
Man found dead after fire rips through Philly residence
Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays | WATCH
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
More TOP STORIES News