Multiple people injured in crash on Route 70 in Pennsauken

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said multiple people were injured in an overnight crash in Camden County, New Jersey.An SUV came to a stop in front of the Best Buy Furniture store on Route 70 westbound in Pennsauken just before 1 a.m. Thursday.First responders had to pull out some of victims who were trapped in the vehicle.It is unclear how many people were in the car or what caused the crash.The victims' conditions have not been released.