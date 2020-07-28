Pedestrian struck on Route 73 near Evesham Road

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck on Route 73 in Evesham Township, New Jersey.It happened around 3 a.m. on Route 73 just beyond Evesham Road.Rescue crews arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian on the highway. They were taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital in critical condition.The highway was completely shut down in both directions for several hours while police investigated.As of 5 a.m., only one lane was getting by in the southbound direction.The highway was fully reopened to traffic by 6:30 a.m.