Traffic

Pedestrian struck on Route 73 near Evesham Road

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck on Route 73 in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Route 73 just beyond Evesham Road.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian on the highway. They were taken to Virtua Marlton Hospital in critical condition.

The highway was completely shut down in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

As of 5 a.m., only one lane was getting by in the southbound direction.

The highway was fully reopened to traffic by 6:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficburlington countypedestrian struck
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend at train station
AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old in Delaware
2 shootings within hours on same city block
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory, Spotty Strong Storms Today
Dueling protests in N.J. after business puts up controversial banner
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Vigil held for woman whose body was found in trunk
Philly native using entrepreneurial talents to help feed children
Jersey shore beach patrols deal with COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News