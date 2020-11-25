1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Tuesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hagys Mill Road and Port Royal Avenue.Police say the vehicle overturned, killing one person.A 24-year-old man was also rushed to an area hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.Police have not identified the victims.