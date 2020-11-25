1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hagys Mill Road and Port Royal Avenue.
Police say the vehicle overturned, killing one person.
A 24-year-old man was also rushed to an area hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Police have not identified the victims.
