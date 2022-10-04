16-year-old named person of interest in deadly Roxborough ambush shooting

Anyone with information about Dayron Burney-Thorne's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a 16-year-old male as a person of interest in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School last week.

There is an active warrant for Dayron Burney-Thorne on charges of theft, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy, police said.

Dayron Burney-Thorne

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

One teen was killed and four others were injured in the shooting.

The victim who died has been identified as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County. He was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Investigators have released disturbing video showing one of the five wanted gunmen, relentlessly firing at the teen boys.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots. The Ford Explorer was recovered Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

There have been no arrests and police are still investigating a motive.

