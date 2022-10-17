US Marshals offer $5K reward for teen suspect in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School

Anyone with information about Dayron Burney-Thorn's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering up to a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 16-teen-year old wanted in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School last month.

Dayron Burney-Thorn is wanted for murder and related charges in relation to the shooting death of a 16-year-old on September 27 following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Dayron Burney-Thorn

Burney-Thorn is 6'3" and weighs about 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 2900 block of Bambrey Street in Philadelphia.

The teen should be considered armed and dangerous.

The fatal shooting happened on September 27 around 4:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

One teen was killed and four others were injured in the shooting.

The teen who died has been identified as Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County. He was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Police say the suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of the SUV and firing more than 60 shots. The Ford Explorer was recovered in Southwest Philadelphia.

Burney-Thorn is one of four suspects who has been identified in connection with the ambush.

Troy Fletcher, 15, is charged with murder and related offenses. He is currently a fugitive.

Two suspects have been arrested in this case.

Yaaseen Blivins, 21, and Zyhied Jones, 17, were arrested earlier this month.

Anyone who has any information about Burney-Thorn or Fletcher is asked to call 911 or 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

A $45,000 reward was previously offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.