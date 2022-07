PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have announced charges after a man was fatally stabbed Saturday in the city's Roxborough section.The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 400 block of Seville Street.Police say a 56-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest by a 52-year-old man.According to officials, the two were with two other men they knew when the incident occurred.The 56-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics shortly after.Officials arrested and charged the 52-year-old man.Authorities also say a weapon was recovered from the scene.