New Jersey Halloween costume shop, manufacturer focuses on humor

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it comes to Halloween costumes, what's funny is fashionable for one Runnemede, New Jersey business.

"People don't want to be another devil anymore. There's enough devils out there. You know what- we'll make a deviled egg," said Jodi Berman, a partner at Rasta Imposta, which has been in business for three decades.

For this costume manufacturer and retailer, their niche is humor.

"We do not do any blood, guts, or gore. You won't find a witch or a goblin from here. You might find a sandwich," said Berman.

But there are plenty of items to choose from. You can find their products online and in stores.

"We have about 3,000 products in our line. Everything from children up through adults even for your dogs or other pets- if you really want to dress up your iguana," noted Berman.

In general, pop culture, shows, and headline grabbers have a huge effect on costume choice.

Expect to see Taylor swift and Travis Kelce for couples, and just add Donna Kelce for a trio.

Barbie and Ken costumes will abound after the success of the movie.

Wednesday Addams is a popular and spooky choice.

Berman is also seeing tributes of sorts from costumes already in inventory: a 'lost shaker of salt' for the late Jimmy Buffett, and a surge of 'Price is Right' costumes after the death of Bob Barker.

Of course the Philadelphia market has its own favorites, like the Flyers' Gritty.

And speaking of the Kelces.

"We were the ones that did the Mummers parade costume that was featured during an Eagles parade one year," Berman said.

Don't forget the food costumes.

"Our best selling item is the banana costume, our pickle costumes. Food costumes are just funny," Berman said.

They're already talking about costumes for Halloween 2024.

"We can go on and on and on with all the funny things we can do," Berman added.