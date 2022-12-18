Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

Armand Runte, 19, was severely injured nine months ago while pledging Theta Chi at the campus in New Brunswick.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Rutgers University is at the center of a new hazing lawsuit.

The suit says Runte fell down a flight of stairs and suffered multiple skull fractures after consuming life-threatening amounts of alcohol.

The suit also says that frat members waited three hours to get him help and tried to conceal evidence in the case.

Theta Chi says it won't comment on pending litigation, but told ABC News they have a 'strict policy against hazing during any part of the fraternal experience.'

Rutgers has a policy that says 'no alcohol shall be present' at Greek activities.