WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rutgers University added to federal investigation into alleged discrimination on college campuses

Rutgers says it is cooperating with the probe, and 'stands against antisemitism and against hate'

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 11:14AM
Rutgers University added to federal investigation into alleged discrimination on college campuses
EMBED <>More Videos

Rutgers University is now added to a federal probe of alleged discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, at some colleges.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rutgers University is now added to a federal probe of alleged discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, at some colleges and universities.

The Department of Education's Civil Rights Office is conducting the investigation.

RELATED: UPenn, Lafayette College among 7 schools under investigation by Department of Education

The alleged incidents happened on the Rutgers campus in Newark, New Jersey, but what exactly happened remains unclear.

Schools that receive federal funds must comply with a federal law that bars discrimination based on shared ancestry, ethnic characteristics or national origin.

RELATED: MIT, Harvard, UPenn presidents under fire over testimony on antisemitism, genocide

Rutgers says it is cooperating with the probe and "stands against antisemitism and against hate."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW