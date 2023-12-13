Rutgers University added to federal investigation into alleged discrimination on college campuses

Rutgers University is now added to a federal probe of alleged discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, at some colleges.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Rutgers University is now added to a federal probe of alleged discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, at some colleges and universities.

The Department of Education's Civil Rights Office is conducting the investigation.

The alleged incidents happened on the Rutgers campus in Newark, New Jersey, but what exactly happened remains unclear.

Schools that receive federal funds must comply with a federal law that bars discrimination based on shared ancestry, ethnic characteristics or national origin.

Rutgers says it is cooperating with the probe and "stands against antisemitism and against hate."