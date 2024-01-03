Jewish student claims Rutgers University ignored antisemitism on campus in new lawsuit

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Jewish student at Rutgers University says he is facing expulsion or suspension for pointing out antisemitic propaganda on campus.

Yoel Ackerman alleges he is facing disciplinary actions after complaining about a video posted on Instagram by supporters of Hamas just days after the Oct. 7 attack.

The first-year law student says he shared the video with fellow Jewish students and is now facing potential expulsion.

"I spoke out against this behavior by sharing this information with my community, my fellow Jews," said Ackerman on Tuesday.

His lawyers have filed a lawsuit against the university, stating that the law student is being punished for allowing a culture at the school that makes life uncomfortable for Jewish students.

"Rutgers has to recognize that it has created a cancerous culture that is antisemitic," said David Mazie.

Ackerman's attorney also claims Rutgers professors share anti-Jewish sentiment on social media.

The University issued a statement in response, stating: "Rutgers takes seriously claims of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of bias and intolerance. Any such claims are investigated and reviewed, and where appropriate, remedial or disciplinary actions are taken."

For Ackerman, however, his first semester at the Rutgers Newark campus has turned into a nightmare.

"I will not be silent in the face of hatred toward Jews," said Ackerman.