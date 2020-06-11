N.J. officer facing charges after video shows unjustified pepper-spraying incident: Officials

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey -- A Woodlynne, New Jersey officer is facing charges after video captures an unjustified pepper-spraying incident, according to authorities.It happened on June 4 at 1:30 p.m. while a juvenile was sitting outside a residence in Camden County, New Jersey.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Officer Ryan Dubiel, 31, is facing two counts of simple assault in connection with the incident.Authorities say video shows Dubiel pepper-spraying two individuals that "were not observed physically resisting or attempting to harm others or themselves.""This is what you do now to innocent people?" one person can be heard telling the officer in the video obtained by Action News.Officials say the officer's actions were not consistent with the state's use-of-force policy."Our Special Prosecutions Unit received the Internal Affairs complaint against Dubiel on June 5 and immediately began collecting all of the evidence to conduct a thorough and impartial review of the complaint," said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. "After careful review, it was clear Dubiel's actions are not consistent with the State of New Jersey use-of-force policy."Officer Dubiel has been with the Woodlynne Police Department for 10 months. He has served for ninth police departments.Dubiel is currently suspended without pay."I commend Acting Prosecutor Mayer for acting swiftly to hold this police officer accountable for the appalling and completely unjustified use of force alleged in these criminal charges," said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. "This officer, who has worked for nine different police departments, is a strong example of why we need a statewide licensing program for police officers- a proposal that I initiated and that I will strongly support when it is presented later this month to the Police Training Commission."