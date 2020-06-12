Woodlynne mayor responds after alleged 'unjustified' use of force caught on bodycam

WOODLYNNE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Mayor of Woodlynne, Camden County spoke Friday after body camera video showed a police officer allegedly using pepper spray in an unjust manner.

The video shows several officers talking to the group on a porch in Woodlynne, saying they received a complaint about trespassing from a property owner, and they ask the people on the porch for their names. Many of them refuse.



After about two minutes, an officer tells a young man who is sitting on the porch looking at his phone to put his hands behind his back, as the young man says he's texting his brother.

Several moments later, the officer deploys pepper spray at the young man, and then sprays the group of people on the porch. The officer then chases another person to the corner as he deploys the spray.

EMBED More News Videos

A Woodlynne, New Jersey officer is facing charges after video captures an "unjustified" pepper-spraying incident.



Prosecutors say the camera was worn by Woodlynne officer Ryan Dubiel last Thursday.

Prosecutors say this use of force was not justified and announced two counts of simple assault against Dubiel.

Mayor Joseph Chukwueke said the incident was uncalled for and said the town will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"The conduct is incredibly troubling and of significant concern to us - all the council members, myself and the residents of Woodlynn," he said.

Dubiel is now suspended from the Woodlynne Police Department without pay. The prosecutor says the 31-year-old has worked for nine police departments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countyuse of forcenew jersey newscaught on videopepper spraypolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police seek killer after transgender woman found dead near Schuylkill River
DA: 'Contract killer' charged with 4 Philadelphia murders
What you should know as outdoor dining resumes in Philly
8 more Pennsylvania counties to move to green phase
Murphy: NJ will sue Asbury Park for defying indoor dining ban
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in 21 states
CDC releases guidelines for mass gatherings
Show More
Macy's reopens Philly area stores with some changes
6 hospitalized after shootout in Tioga
Man waiting for girlfriend killed in car: Police
Delco sheriff issues directive banning use of chokeholds
UConn student accused of 2 murders arraigned in CT court
More TOP STORIES News