Philadelphia Jeopardy! champ wins 14th game despite getting beat on Phillies clue

The Philadelphia rideshare driver who fosters baby kittens kicked off the "Ballpark Fun" category for $400.
Here was the question: "In an unexpected crossover, the green Phanatic supporting this team since 1978 has a kids' book with a "Galapagos Gang" of animals."
The answer? Who are the Phillies?
Contestant Vanessa Williams beat Long to the buzzer with the correct answer.
Long's winning streak has secured his place in the Tournament of Champions.
The Philadelphia native told Action News last month that he's an avid reader who has been studying his whole life.
Long has won a total of $260,100.
Tune in to 6abc on Thursday night at 7 p.m. to see if Long can extend his streak.