Philadelphia contestant on 4-game Jeopardy! winning streak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mount Airy's Ryan Long will go for his fifth straight win on Jeopardy! Thursday.The Philly ride share driver has not only won close to $87,000, but he's winning hearts across the globe.Long is clearly brilliant, but he is also very humble.Ryan is an Uber and Lyft driver, trying to pay the bills after doctors doubted he would win his battle with COVID-19 last year.Long also fosters baby kittens. And in case fans were wondering why he's been squinting on the show, it's because he forgot his glasses 3,000 miles away in Philadelphia.He also only owns two dress shirts, so he's been rotating them on the show."I have to give a shout out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought, two shirts and two sweater vests," said Long. "That's all I had. That's all I could afford. I figured I wasn't going to be there longer than a day."The George Washington High School graduate only did one year of community college, but he's an avid reader who's been studying his whole life."I don't actually know what I know," he laughs. "I read a lot of things, and stuff gets stuck. When I was a kid, I read the dictionary for fun."He also loves a good impersonation and showed off his best Arnold Schwarzenegger voice during the show.A fifth win Thursday would get Long to the Tournament of Champions, but he has to get past South Philadelphia's Bradford Pearson.They became friends, and they're having a watch party for Thursday's episode that airs at 7 p.m.