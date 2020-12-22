Video shows suspects wanted in 12-year-old boy's murder: Philly police

The incident happened back on November 22 on the 5000 block of Ditman Street where police say Sadeek Clark-Harrison was shot in the head while opening the front door.
His family says Sadeek was targeted.
"They called his name! Let's call it what it is, not a homicide, it's an assassination," said Charles Clark-Bolden, Sadeek's uncle during a vigil last month.
On Tuesday, police released video of the wanted suspects walking toward the home.
Police are now offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.