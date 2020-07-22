Signs stolen from Safety Town in Warminster Community Park

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person(s) who stole signs from a children's play area at Warminster Community Park.

Officials said sometime over the weekend all of the street signs in the park's Safety Town were stolen.

Safety Town is a miniaturized version of Warminster Township, where children can ride their bikes and tricycles along smaller versions of the township's streets and play amongst models of buildings and businesses within the town.



"These signs were expensive, and we'd like to have them back as they were made specifically for our town," officials said in a Facebook post. "If you 'borrowed' them as a joke or dare, please return them to the Parks & Rec office or call us at 215-443-5428 and tell us where they might be found. No questions asked."

The township asks anyone with information to contact Officer Murtha at DMurtha@warminsterpa.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
warminster townshipbucks countytheftpark
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sleeping on sofa shot by someone on porch, police say
Fire damages multiple homes in South Philly
Philly to ask for removal of Christopher Columbus statue
Local school districts debate options to reopen
AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible
'I'm mad as hell:' Carney wants Delaware taken off of NJ list
Suspect sexually assaulted teen at Wilmington park: Police
Show More
Twitter cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory
7.8 earthquake rocks Alaska, tsunami threat over
15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home, police say
Philly River Stroll to open this week
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday
More TOP STORIES News