Saint Joseph's student shot in attempted carjacking after returning home: Police

PHILADELPIHA (WPVI) -- A Saint Joseph's University student was shot in an attempted carjacking in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia Tuesday night shortly after returning home from campus, according to police.The victim, who turned 21 on Wednesday, was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition.It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Upland Way by Drexel Road.The student had just pulled up to his apartment in his blue Subaru Outback after driving back from the college.As he got out of his car, police say he was approached by a black minivan.Two males wearing masks and black hooded sweatshirts were inside the van, according to authorities.Police say they went up to the victim on the blacktop and announced the robbery.According to police, the suspects tried to take the student's keys and get into his car but a struggle ensued.Police say the victim was beaten in the head with a gun and then shot in the knee.Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker with the shooting investigation group said they don't have any similar instances in this area."It's a relatively quiet area of Overbrook Farms, no instances here, just concerned obviously because this kid was at the school this evening, coming home to obviously rest for the rest of the evening. He had an event at the school in the morning, and he he gets shot over the course of this attempted carjacking," Walker said.Police say the suspects got back in the minivan and fled toward Woodbine Avenue.Investigators are checking for surveillance video.