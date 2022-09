The small plane appears to have narrowly missed a home.

Chopper 6 over scene of plane crash in Lehigh County

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers are on the scene of a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Keystone Road, county dispatchers say.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the plane crash.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the wreckage of a small plane in a yard.

It appears to have narrowly missed a home.

