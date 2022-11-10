Retired veteran helps fellow vets through Newtown, Pennsylvania nonprofit

Rodney Wyatt founded the nonprofit back in 2013 and serves as the executive director.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Every Wednesday, Rodney Wyatt is readying his troop of volunteers for the weekly food giveaway at his nonprofit called Salute 2 Service.

"We provide groceries and staples for veterans and the community as well," said Wyatt.

Each week, boxes full of fruits, vegetables and meats are distributed.

"There's a great need for that," he said.

"We want to make Salute 2 Service a hub of services for veterans and families," he said. "We provide food, and clothing, connect them to temporary to permanent housing."

Wyatt says the goal is "to take care of the total veteran," and it's all part of a much broader mission to "leave no veteran behind."

"It's something we were taught in our training," he said.

Wyatt served in two branches of the military. He first joined the Marine Corps on June 28, 1972, when he was 17 years old.

He joined the Army more than 2 decades later in 1994.

"In the Army, I was a combat engineer," he said.

Now, he works with donors to bring services, like the drive-through food distribution, to veterans.

Many volunteers work to load up cars with food items.

"We're looking at close to $50, $60 worth of food in just one box," said Wyatt.

He says that while he's glad Salute 2 Service has the resources to provide to those in need now, the nonprofit is "in dire need of support."

Army Veteran Robert Green says Wyatt has been a great help to him over the years.

"Everybody goes through hard times," said Green. "But this is great because it's something that's consistent."

Green says he's known Wyatt for a good number of years and describes him as "a good guy with a good heart."

"A lot of them will come up, get their food, park their car and come back and help us," said Wyatt.

Army Veteran David Jones says that's how he started volunteering.

Jones said he knows "there's a lot of people out here that need help."

"Veterans are good to veterans," he said. "That's what we do."

"And I think that if we all band together, we can help each other, and that's what we do here at Salute 2 Service," said Wyatt. "I truly stand by our motto here - leave no veteran behind."