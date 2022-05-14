Arts & Entertainment

Britney Spears says she has lost 'our miracle baby' early in her pregnancy

Britney Spears made a devastating announcement Saturday.

The Grammy winner posted a joint message on her Instagram account, telling her fans she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari have lost their pregnancy.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

The message was signed Sam and Britney.

Spears announced the pregnancy in April. The couple have been open about their desire to start a family. During her conservatorship, she testified she wanted to have a baby, but her conservators prohibited her from getting off birth control.

The singer is the mother to two teen sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

CNN's Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.
