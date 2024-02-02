NTSB investigators reviewing YouTube videos of rebuilt plane involved in deadly Chesco crash

The victim, Sam Ganow, was a longtime member of the Octorara Area School District.

WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The airplane involved in a deadly crash near Coatesville, Pennsylvania, had been the subject of an aircraft salvage YouTube channel that is now being reviewed by federal investigators.

The Gruman GA-7 Cougar airplane crashed shortly after it took off from Chester County Airport around 1:39 p.m. Thursday, killing the pilot, 65-year-old Sam Ganow.

Octorara Area School District School Board President Sam Ganow was killed when a small plane crashed Thursday in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

According to a group that calls itself 'Rebuild Rescue,' the aircraft had been purchased and rebuilt after a previous crash. The plane was the subject of several YouTube videos that documented how the plane was rebuilt and eventually flown.

"I have people back in Washington watching the videos that are still online," said Brian Rayner, an NTSB investigator who was at the scene Friday.

Rayner said the company is being cooperative and has provided all the records they have asked for.

Investigators are focused on preserving the crash site and trying to remove the wreckage so it can be thoroughly investigated. At this point, they do not know why the plane crashed.

"There are some things with the airplane that aren't practical or safe to look at right now because of physical or biological hazards," said Reyner.

The investigation could take months to determine a cause.