Couple arrested for boarding San Francisco flight to Hawaii after positive COVID-19 test

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hawaii couple who traveled from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Kaua'i has been arrested for boarding the flight when they knew they were positive for COVID-19, the mayor of Kaua'i announced.The man and woman are residents of Kaua'i who tested positive during pre-travel screenings prior to their United Airlines flight from SFO over the weekend.They are charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and are currently in isolation. Contact tracing is being done to alert anyone who needs to go into quarantine.The two cases have increased the island of Kaua'i's total number of current positive cases to 17 from 15. The island has a culmative case count of 131 infections.Starting Wednesday, all travelers arriving on Kaua'i are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine regardless of testing.Our sister station, KGO-TV, reached out to SFO and United Airlines for a comment but have not yet heard back.