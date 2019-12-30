Scarpetta Restaurant's Signature Cheesecake Recipe

Cheesecake:

Crust:

2 cup peach puree from fresh peaches

Looking for a dessert that will impress your holiday guests? The Executive Chef of Scarpetta on Rittenhouse Square shared his cheesecake recipe, one of the most popular desserts on the menu.12 ounces Cream Cheese6 ounces Creme fraiche2 EggsCup Sugar1 vanilla podMix thoroughly and set aside1 cup brown sugar4 cup graham crackersPress into bottom of spring form pan. Pour cake batter over crust.Bake at 250 degrees for 45 min/ rotate gently and bake another 20 min. Cool & then refrigerateSqueeze 1 pint mandarinsBloom 8 sheets gelatinBoil mandarin juice with cup sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat and add gelatin. Cool to 100 degrees F. Pour glaze onto fully chilled cheesecake1 cup chopped dried black mission figs1 cup chopped pears1 cup Simple syrupCook until reduced. Food process the compote.Make an Italian meringue by beating egg white and sugar until stiff peaks form. Bake at 180F for 1.5 hours. Crumble into little sliverscup sugarBatch freeze in ice cream machine for 15 minutesFor each serving of cheesecake, sprinkle powdered sugar onto 5 raspberries.Add the raspberries to the top of your cheesecake, working diagonally from end to end. Then add the extras to either side. Top raspberries with little pieces of meringue cookies to give some crunchBeside the cheesecake, add a mound of brown butter crumble.Scoop a ball of the sorbet and place it on top of the crumbleTop with a sprig of micro mint. Add a quarter inch swirl of your fig compote on both sides of the cheesecake & serve.210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103