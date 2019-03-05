Northampton County school bus driver charged after allegedly abandoning bus full of students

EMBED <>More Videos

Northampton Co. school bus driver charged with DUI: As seen on Action News at 5 a.m., March 5, 2019

BATH, Pa. (WPVI) -- A school bus driver in Northampton County is charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children.

Lori Mankos is accused walking off of the bus at a gas station, leaving it packed with students.

One of the students recorded the bus ride home on Friday, saying Mankos was driving erratically.

The middle and high school students say Mankos pulled into the gas station in Bath, gave the keys to an employee there and walked off.

Both the State Police and the Northampton Area School district are investigating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
northampton boroughpennsylvania newsduischool bus
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 children struck by car in North Philly
Driver charged in one-way crash on I-95
Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash
Girl, 6, hit and killed by car driven by bar patron
AccuWeather: It's cold and getting colder
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Man shot outside of his West Philly home
Show More
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95
Officers remember fallen colleague on 4 year anniversary
Police: Shooting leaves man dead in West Philly
More students test positive for mumps at Temple University
Former Flyers player warning others after stroke in 2015
More TOP STORIES News