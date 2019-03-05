Northampton County school bus driver charged after allegedly abandoning bus full of students

BATH, Pa. (WPVI) -- A school bus driver in Northampton County is charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children.Lori Mankos is accused walking off of the bus at a gas station, leaving it packed with students.One of the students recorded the bus ride home on Friday, saying Mankos was driving erratically.The middle and high school students say Mankos pulled into the gas station in Bath, gave the keys to an employee there and walked off.Both the State Police and the Northampton Area School district are investigating.------