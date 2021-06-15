School District of Philadelphia to unveil electric buses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia will show off its new investment in cleaner energy on Tuesday - in this case, electric buses.The district purchased five of them from Lion Electric.The buses produce zero emissions, which not only benefits the environment but also the health of the students, drivers and residents.The district is the first in the state to buy electric buses.President Joe Biden has called for 20 percent of school buses nationwide to be electric.The School District of Philadelphia said it secured funding for the buses through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant.The Lion Electric Co., located in Sacramento, is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles.