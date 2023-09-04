Parents prepare as School District of Philadelphia plans for early dismissals due to extreme heat

6abc meteorologists said temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values near 100.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many Philadelphia families spent the day at the fountain in Dilworth Park to cool down from the summer heat on Sunday.

They may return for a second time this week, as temperatures rise and students are dismissed early from class.

"If they don't have air conditioning and it's not a brand new school with central air, then they should let those kids come home because it's too hot for anyone to be in close classrooms," said Conchetta McClary, whose four grandchildren are in the School District of Philadelphia.

District officials said 74 schools without air conditioning or with inadequate cooling will be let out three hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

"It's very hard to function because with heat like that it makes you tired, it makes you restless, and you'll be irritated," said McClary.

"Kids can have a heat stroke in school if it's too hot," said Doris Leavy, whose son is in the district. "There's no air circulation or they don't have good water fountains."

The district said they'll monitor the weather to determine whether classes will be dismissed early on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say they will know by noon the day before.

Some parents said it's the best solution to keep students safe, but the late notice impacts their schedule.

"It's a lot of running around to me," said Aiyana Payton, who has a son in the school district.

"I might have to take off of work," said Leavy. "I feel like we're just starting to get back to the norm, so now the kids have to come home early because of the heat. It's kind of frustrating."

The district said they've been working with urgency to install updated air conditioning systems and electrical systems in the schools over the past five years.

However, some parents said it's taking too long and disrupting their children's education.

"I really do think that's a lie because there are a lot of things they need to work on and I haven't seen no improvement," said Leavy.

"I hope that this air conditioning can meet all the schools' needs and water foundations are accessible for all the kids," said Payton.

The Upper Darby School District superintendent said they'll also dismiss students early on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday because of the heat.