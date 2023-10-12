School District of Philadelphia announces new rules for sporting events after pepper-spray incident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia is taking steps to keep students and spectators safe during high school games.

This comes after a chaotic scene unfolded during a high school football game last Friday.

On Wednesday, the district issued new guidelines.

Effective immediately, only wallets or small purses are allowed at the games, and students under 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Also, only high school students supporting the home or visiting teams will be allowed into a game and they must show their student ID.

Officials also say no one can enter a game at halftime.

For a full list of the new rules, click here.