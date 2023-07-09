School District of Philadelphia kicks off series of hiring events

If you're looking for job opportunities, you may want to polish off your resume this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking for job opportunities, you may want to polish off your resume this week.

The School District of Philadelphia is kicking off a series of hiring events starting on Wednesday.

Officials with the district say they are looking to fill roughly 1,000 positions.

The hiring events will take place at several schools across the city, giving applicants the opportunity to meet hiring managers in person.

The first event will be held on Wednesday at the William D. Kelley School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can make it, the second hiring event is taking place on July 26 at Samuel Fels High School.

The final event is taking place on August 9 at the Edwin M. Stanton School.

Some of the positions that need to be filled include bus drivers, nurses, special education assistants, and climate staff.

