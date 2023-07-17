WATCH LIVE

YMCA kicks off state-wide hiring push for every Delaware location

All positions have a minimum starting rate of $15 per hour along with free membership to the Y.

Monday, July 17, 2023 2:59AM
The YMCA of Delaware has organized a state-wide hiring push at every location across the state this week.

Job seekers can stop in for an on-the-spot interview on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials have provided the following list of all YMCA locations in Delaware:

- Western Family YMCA at 2600 Capitol Trail in Newark

- Brandywine YMCA at 3 Munt Lebanon Road in Wilmington

- Central YMCA (also hiring for Walnut Street YMCA) at 501 West 11th Street in Wilmington

- Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA at 351 Williams Way in Newark

- Middletown Family YMCA at 404 North Cass Street in Middletown

- Dover YMCA at 1137 South State Street in Dover

- Sussex Family YMCA at 20080 Church Street in Rehoboth Beach

Current positions include before and after-school counselors, member services representatives, and childcare staff.

All positions have a minimum starting rate of $15 per hour along with free membership to the Y.

YMCA officials also said employees enjoy flexible hours.

Click here for more information on available job positions and how to apply.

