School District of Philadelphia makes masks optional once again for students, staff

The district says masks will remain available in schools and offices.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Masks are once again optional starting Monday for students and staff in the School District of Philadelphia.

The policy falls in line with the city's decision to lift its indoor mask mandate last Friday.

The only exception is PreK Head Start. Masking for that program is still required by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The district had already scheduled required masking last week as a precaution after spring break.

The district says masks will remain available in schools and offices. Symptomatic testing of students and staff will continue to be available at five mobile testing sites Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

- Martin Luther King High School, 6100 Stenton Ave.
- South Philadelphia High School, 2101 S Broad Street (in the parking lot at the corner of Jackson and S Broad)

- Samuel Fels High School, 5500 Langdon St.
- Overbrook High School, 5898 Lancaster Ave.
- Thomas Edison High School, 151 West Luzerne St.

