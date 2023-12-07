School District of Philadelphia announces new student relocation plans if buildings close

School leaders say the plan was designed to create "safe, flexible, alternative learning environments" for students.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia now has a more permanent option to keep students inside the classroom, even if a building is forced to close.

This new measure comes after several schools in the city were closed due to asbestos concerns.

There is now a "Swing Space Master Plan" in place, officials say.

The plan lays out temporary locations, which are mostly other school buildings that students and teachers can be relocated to.

School leaders say the plan was designed to create "safe, flexible, alternative learning environments" for students.

Visit plasd.org for more information on the new plan.