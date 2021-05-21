Health & Fitness

South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life

By
EMBED <>More Videos

South Jersey 9-year-old thanks school nurse for saving her life

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey 9-year-old is crediting a school nurse with saving her life.

Keira Edel, of Voorhees, went in for a routine physical at Kresson Elementary School when her nurse noticed her vitals were off. Her blood pressure was abnormally high.

"She saved my life and I really like her because she's really nice," Keira Edel said, describing her school nurse.

It was two weeks ago when the physical happened. Everything escalated quickly after doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia found a cancerous tumor and had to remove one of her kidneys.

"As a parent, to go through something like this, I can't say enough about these doctors," Keira's mother, Tara Edel said.



But Keira's parents said nurse Dorrie Uscinowicz is the real lifesaver through her quick action.

"I'm just a little piece of the puzzle. I'm just so happy Keira's going to have a good outcome," Uscinowicz said.

The Edel family said they were moved as neighbors help set up a GoFundMe account to offset the unexpected medical expense.

Keira will soon undergo chemotherapy for the next six months to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvoorheeshealthchildrennew jersey newscancer
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News