Philadelphia school placed on lockdown after gun found in student's backpack

The lockdown the lifted by 12:30 p.m. and officials said the school is dismiss early.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 4:29PM
"All students, faculty, and staff remained safe and secure, and immediate action was taken," school officials said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a gun was found in a student's backpack.

According to police, the First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School in the city's Frankford section was placed on lockdown at about 9:57 a.m. after a parent received a call from her daughter saying a student had a gun inside.

According to a statement from the school, a gun was found in a student's backpack.

"All students, faculty, and staff remained safe and secure, and immediate action was taken. The school was placed on lockdown and the Philadelphia Police Department was called to the scene, the campus remains secure," the statement said.

"The safety of our students and everyone within our school is paramount and will always remain our number one focus. We thank our faculty and staff for their diligence here."

The lockdown the lifted by 12:30 p.m. and officials said the school is dismiss early.

