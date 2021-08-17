Back to school means uniforms in demand at Clothes Quarters in Folsom, Pa.

When Action News stopped by, aprons were in the works for cafeteria staff at a Delaware County high school.
Clothes Quarters is stocked and ready with school uniforms, for an extra busy back to school season.
"It's been two years. Everyone's grown out of their clothes, so it's just been bonkers in here," said store president David Wiesen.
Last summer was slow for sales with uncertainty about schools opening and so many students virtual.
Now, kids need something that fits.
"As everybody knows, last year it was just trying to get by, trying to get through the pandemic," said manager John Hall.
"Last year, not a lot of people came in at all. This year it's been picking up already," said associate Dana Pavone.
Clothes Quarters has been in business since 1960, and in their current location on East MacDade for more than a decade.
Their merchandise has expanded over the years, including scrubs and pro team jerseys.
The store carries school uniforms all year round.
It's a family business for John Hall. His daughter is an associate. His son embroiders.
Personal attention is important to everyone who works there.
"The good thing about us- we wait on every customer. We size them up. We offer free alterations for the pants," said Wiesen.
Clothes Quarters is expecting the rush to continue as the first day of school approaches.
"We do have a reputation of having everything in stock. So they know if they come two days before, we're going to have everything for them," Hall said.
"It's just great. Everyone's excited to go back, as well as the parents," Pavone said with a laugh.