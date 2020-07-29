Traffic

Tire falls off vehicle after crash, strikes into another car on Schuylkill Expressway: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tire came off a vehicle after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway and bounced into another car creating a major backup during the morning rush, police said.

It happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the expressway near the Gladwyne exit.

According to authorities, one vehicle lost a tire following a collision on the eastbound lanes. That tire went into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle.



Emergency crews blocked both sides of the Schuylkill Expressway with traffic only getting by on the shoulder.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

