Multi-vehicle crash occurs after tree topples onto Schuylkill Expressway

Injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle crash.
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tree toppled onto the Schuylkill Expressway on Saturday morning causing traffic to back up and drivers to crash into the stopped vehicles.

The tree came down on the expressway around 1:30 a.m. near the Conshohocken Curve.

Pennsylvania State Police called in PennDOT crews with a front-end loader to remove the tree.

While troopers had the road shut down, police said a multi-vehicle accident occurred when several drivers traveling eastbound near mile marker 333 were not able to stop in time and struck the stopped traffic.

Injuries have been reported, but there is no word on the severity.

The Schuylkill Expressway reopened to traffic around 6 a.m.
