Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a grim mystery in the city's University City section.

This comes after someone found the skeletal remains of a man in the Schuylkill River.

The witness called 911 after making the discovery underneath the westbound I-76 bridge, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office is now handling the remains.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

