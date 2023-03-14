2 sought after man's body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Montgomery County

Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for two men in connection with a murder earlier this month.

Both men are facing murder, robbery and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Daquan Tucker.

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are looking for two men in connection with a murder earlier this month.

The district attorney's office released photos of 23-year-old Cody Reed of Norristown and 23-year-old Marquise Johnson of Philadelphia.

Cody Reed and Marquise Johnson

Both men are facing murder, robbery and other charges in the death of 25-year-old Daquan Tucker.

Tucker's body was found by a bicyclist along the Schuylkill River Trail in West Norriton Twp. on the morning of March 3.

Investigators say Tucker went to Reed's home around 7 p.m. on March 2, and the three men walked toward the Schuylkill River Trail.

The D.A.'s office said Tucker, Reed and Johnson, all of whom knew each other, then went on the trail where Tucker was shot multiple times.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.