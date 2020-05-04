Man seriously injured after falling into Schuylkill River: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the Schuylkill River on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a passerby spotted the man in the river near Midvale Avenue and Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park and called 911.

First responders were able to pull the man from the river.

Authorities say the 56-year-old man lost his balance, fell in and hit his head.

He was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
