WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Emergency crews respond to accident during training exercise at SCI Phoenix prison

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence and two medical helicopters at the scene.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
6 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials said the training exercise at the prison included the bomb squad, but some sort of incident occurred at about 10 a.m.

SKIPPACK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded to SCI Phoenix prison on Thursday morning following some kind of accident during a training exercise.

Officials said the training exercise at the Skippack Township prison included the bomb squad. Some sort of incident occurred at about 10 a.m. involving an explosion.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence and two medical helicopters at the scene.

A charred car was also seen in a field on the prison grounds.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.