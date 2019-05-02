spotted lanternfly

Fungus could help stop spread of Spotted Lanternfly

Fungi could stop spread of spotted lanternfly. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2019.

Scientists may have found a way to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Researchers from Cornell University say two fungi native to Berks County have been able to infect and kill Spotted Lanternflies.

The fungus was found growing in Antietam Lake Park in Lower Alsace Township.

More research is needed but park officials say they are excited to see if this is the breakthrough they've been waiting for.
