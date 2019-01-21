SCIENCE

Super Blood Wolf Moon brightens the night sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Blood Wolf Moon brightens the night sky. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 21, 2019.

A Super Blood Wolf Moon lit up the night sky Sunday into Monday.

Why was it called the Super Blood Wolf Moon? Simple (well, kind of):

1. A super moon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.

2. It's called a "blood moon" because, from Earth, the moon appears blood red as it passes into Earth's shadow.

3. The most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon."

More details from AccuWeather can be found here.

Many viewers and members of the Action News family did not miss the opportunity to capture a photo (or several) of the total lunar eclipse.

Related Topics:
sciencephilly newssupermoon
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
Coal, not meteorite, found at New Jersey beach
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Largest known diamond in North America found
Wind on Mars recorded by NASA lander for first time
Hawaiian monk seals keep getting eels stuck in their noses
More Science
Top Stories
Police: Mother overdosed, rolled onto 13-month-old son
AccuWeather: Bitter Winds, Dangerous Cold Today
Philly area sees dangerous cold, wind chills below zero
Police: Teen shot, killed by relative in Germantown
Taunted Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
18-year-old driver killed in Burlington County crash
Driver crashes into firetruck on I-95 in South Philly
Sinkhole exposes portion of ME-1 pipeline
Show More
Due to shutdown, 'loaner' Liberty Bell to be used on MLK Day
Thousands to attend MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her outside church
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
3rd Monday in January is 'Blue Monday'
More News