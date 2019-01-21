Super Blood Wolf Moon brightens the night sky

The Super Blood Wolf Moon high above City Hall.

📸: Bruce Neumann https://t.co/xrUwSOMeJH pic.twitter.com/4HrTC7C1nN — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 21, 2019

I woke the whole family up at midnight to see the #SuperBloodWolfMoon. My pic wasn’t the best, but it was so cool to see in person! @6abc pic.twitter.com/5Cnqh3G9O0 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) January 21, 2019

@6abc Blood moon 2019. Photo courtesy of my 17 year old daughter, Rachel. pic.twitter.com/13mzi8D691 — JBiggs (@JenniferBigger1) January 21, 2019

A Super Blood Wolf Moon lit up the night sky Sunday into Monday.Why was it called the Super Blood Wolf Moon? Simple (well, kind of):1. A super moon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.2. It's called a "blood moon" because, from Earth, the moon appears blood red as it passes into Earth's shadow.3. The most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon."Many viewers and members of the Action News family did not miss the opportunity to capture a photo (or several) of the total lunar eclipse.